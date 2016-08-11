The Barn celebrates with first major event with Off the Grid

The Barn kicked off its weekly Friday night Off the Grid food truck and music event with large crowds on Friday, Aug. 5. Located at 985 Riverfront Street, the Barn is a piece of architecture that connects the natural landscape of the riverfront to its modern buildings, bringing the region’s history to a new civic identity.

Friday’s food included fare from Casablanca Moroccan and Mediterranean Food, Dojo Burger, El Matador Mobile Max, Gaga’s Rollin’ Diner, Gyro King, Luciano’s Scoop, Mama Kim On-The-Go, New Bite, North Border Taco, Sophia’s Mini Kitchen, Southern Comfort Express and Street Eatz.

Craft cocktails, beer and wine were provided by Rye on the Road.

Complimenting the food every Friday, live music will be curated by DJ Nick Brunner of Blue Dog Jam of Capital Public Radio, who also deejays from 5 to 7 p.m. Although the styles of music will change weekly, the live music from 8 to 10 p.m. Features a curated mix of danceable rock, pop, bluegrass and folk music from the past, present and future.

With the good attendance came some complaints from customers who said there wasn’t enough seating and that lines were too long. Mayor Christopher Cabaldon wrote on social media that next week there will be even more food trucks and more bathrooms.

Off the Grid returns every Friday through October from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Barn.