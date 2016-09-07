The Yolo Land Trust honors Clarksburg Farmer Greg Merwin at “A Day in the Country”

The Yolo Land Trust’s signature event “A Day in the Country” will be held this year on Sept. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Barger Keasey Family Farm near Davis.

The Yolo Land Trust will honor Greg Merwin of Clarksburg at the event. Greg served on the Yolo Land Trust Board of Directors for eight years, and has continued to monitor the Land Trust’s conservation portfolio for an additional seven years.

He is affectionately referred to as “YLT Monitor Extraordinaire” taking time from his busy life of community service to monitor and photograph conserved farmlands using his immense skill and knowledge of Yolo County. Greg has been farming in Clarksburg since 1957.

“We are very fortunate to have Greg assist us during our monitoring season,” said Michele Clark, Executive Director of the Yolo Land Trust. “We are pleased to acknowledge his contribution to us and to the greater Yolo community by his exemplary service.”

A Day in the Country features delicious tastings from top chefs representing over 20 restaurants. Each chef creates special dishes featuring food grown on Yolo County’s rich farmland. Farms, ranches, vineyards and breweries throughout Yolo County join in providing delicious tastings and beverages.

Live music performed by The Bonanza King Band will make it an especially enjoyable Sunday afternoon.

Tickets are still available at the reduced price of $85. The price will increase on Sept. 1. To sponsor, purchase tickets or for general information visit our website at www.theyololandtrust.org or contact our office at 530-662-1110. Tickets may not be available at the door, so buy tickets in advance.