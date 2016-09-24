West Sacramento Fire Department Is A Class Act

By Julia McMichael

Effective Dec. 1, 2016, the Fire Department of West Sacramento will be upgraded by the Insurance Service Office (ISO) to a Class 1 rating. An ISO Class 1 fire department is one that provides excellent fire protection based upon an evaluation by the Insurance Services Office, a New Jersey-based for-profit company that provides these ratings. ISO sells the information it collects to insurance companies, which may use these ratings to determine property insurance rates. There are only twenty fire departments in California which have achieved this distinction. Nationally, the ISO evaluates over 47,000 fire districts. There may be as many as 178 cities with a “1” rating. Fire Chief John Heilmann states “the rating shows dedication to public safety from our Mayor and City Council to the City Manager down to Fire Administration. It reflects the hard work of fire personnel. We are very proud of that effort.”

The ISO provides the rating to insurance companies to assess how they rate homeowners and businesses for insurance purposes. The ratings are on a one to 10 scale, one being the highest rating. The rating is assessed as follows:

-10 percent of the rating is for emergency communications such as 911, telephone lines, operator supervision and staffing and dispatch

-50 percent of the rating is to assess equipment, staffing, training and geographical distribution of resources.

-40 percent of the rating is dependent upon water supply

The ISO auditor spent three days reviewing these factors before upgrading the department to Class 1. The Operation Chief and Fire Marshall coordinated with the ISO. Every five years, a reclassification audit takes place. The Fire Chief cited improved regional coordination and contracts including regional trainings at the West Valley Regional Training Consortium. The Department also has a new training tower. “Efficiencies and common operations make for a cohesive and coordinated operation,” says the Chief. This means that regional fire departments such as Sacramento and Davis provide services cooperatively and reciprocally with West Sacramento.

Responding to the Class 1 upgrade Mayor Christopher Cabaldon stated, “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all of our personnel, and for that I want to extend my sincere thanks and gratitude.”

“This milestone shows support from not only Fire Department leadership and staff, but from the City Council, Public Works for maintaining water infrastructure and the Yolo Emergency Communications Agency,” said Fire Chief John Heilmann. “The designation has the potential for fire insurance savings for West Sacramento property owners.”