Ribbon cutting to celebrate new roadway: the Village Parkway North

Roadway to improve traffic flow from Southport to the Tower Bridge Gateway

The City of West Sacramento has completed the Village Parkway North connecting to South River Road (and the Mike McGowan Bridge) south to Village Parkway at Stonegate Drive. In celebration, Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, city manager Martin Tuttle and other supporters held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 14. The 0.4 mile roadway is the next step in completing the connection envisioned by the City’s General Plan to provide a convenient north-south traffic alternative to congested Jefferson Boulevard. This new roadway includes extra wide separated bike lanes, street lights, sidewalks, two roundabouts, bus stop turnouts, plus landscaping and shade trees.

The Village Parkway North Extension provides a key connection between Southport neighborhoods and the growing Bridge District, which includes Raley Field and The Barn. The extension will also provide a link to Tower Bridge Gateway, with its east-west access across the city to the Tower Bridge. Village Parkway North also connects to the new six-mile Village Parkway South, which was opened in June as part of the City’s Southport Levee Improvement Project.

Courtesy of the City of West Sacramento