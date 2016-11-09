Council Member Bill Kristoff Retires After Thirty Years of Service

By Jan Dalske for the News Ledger

Bill Kristoff will officially retire on November 16th when he attends his last city council meeting. His friends, family and colleagues came together recently at the West Sacramento City Hall Galleria for a retirement party. Bill has served on the city council for thirty years. Bill proudly states that “for every decision that West Sacramento made since the city was incorporated in 1987, he was a part of it”. He is the only original member of the West Sacramento City Council who is still serving.

The voters in West Sacramento first elected Bill Kristoff on Jan. 1, 1987, when they elected the first West Sacramento City Council: Mike McGowan, Fidel Martinez, Bill Kristoff, Ray E. Jones and Thelma Rogers. During Bill’s tenure he served as City Mayor in 1990, 1996, and 2001. He was elected by the WSCC in 2010 to serve a one year term as Mayor Pro Tem. Bill Kristoff was most recently re-elected to a four-year term on the West Sacramento City Council in November 2012.

He represents WS on the West Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency Joint Powers Authority, the River City Regional Stadium Financing Authority, the Local Agency Formation Commission, and the Regional Water Authority. He also serves as an alternate representative on the Sacramento County Regional Sanitation District Board and the Water Resources Association.

Bill feels that the city of West Sacramento is a small city that has encouraged big growth opportunities. The city is made up of residential, industrial and business components. He is most proud of helping pass Measure B, which encouraged industrial and business growth. He always tried to respect the city’s residents, listened to their concerns, and then followed up with actions.

When you ask Mr. Kristoff’s what his top priority was while he served on the city council, he will tell you that it was supporting the efforts to maintain the security of the levees that surround the City of West Sacramento. “Flood protection is better than we’ve ever had,” states Mr. Kristoff. “But levee standards change.” He acknowledges that levee protection requires continued attention. He also focused on the quality of the City’s infrastructure, which lead to improving roads and sidewalks.

While Bill served on the city council, West Sacramento added improvements to the Bryte Bend Water Treatment Plant, and the Harbor Boulevard interchange was widened. Other projects that the city council worked on include the Daniel C. Palamidessi Bridge, River Walk Park, Club West Teen Center, Raley Field and the River Cats team.

When the city charter concept of government was discussed, Bill agreed that West Sacramento did not need a charter. West Sacramento could see no benefits to leaving its general law designation. “West Sacramento has been blessed with great people with knowledge and outside the box thinking” is the way Bill sees it.

With the expansion of the 64,000-square-foot city hall, and the nearby community center, all of which are located on West Capitol Avenue, new retail and restaurant businesses were encouraged to open. Retail businesses were encouraged to locate in West Sacramento. The Nugget, Target and IKEA all encourage the residents of Southport to shop locally. West Capitol Avenue has been established as a pedestrian-friendly segment of West Sacramento’s growing downtown area.

During the years that Bill Kristoff served as a city council member many redevelopment projects were accomplished. The West Sacramento Redevelopment Agency improved the quality of life for West Sacramento residents by eliminating blight, renovating the housing stock available, creating new high quality housing opportunities, upgrading West Sacramento’s infrastructure and promoting the city as a prestigious office and business address.

Some of the more notable achievements that were completed during Bill’s time on the council include the Margaret McDowell Senior Housing complex, the Riverwalk Park, Agape Mobile Home Park infrastructure improvements, West Capitol Avenue streetscape, The West Sacramento Community Center, which is located next to the Sacramento Transit Center, Los Rios Community College campus, and the Yolo County Library. Metro Place at Washington Place, which features a variety of housing choices, and was completed in 2003.

Mr. Kristoff earned a Bachelor’s degree from Sacramento State University. This accomplishment followed two years of service in the U.S. Army. He is a lifelong resident of West Sacramento. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for thirty eight years before he retired as a Postal Manager in 2002. He is married to Brenda, and they have two grown daughters, Nicole and Jaclyn.

Councilmember Beverly Sandeen summed it up this way: “Bill is a true statesman. He leaves a great legacy, particularly with his focus on getting our flood protection and other key city infrastructure projects on place. He helped launch the West Sacramento Foundation to help the nonprofit organizations and school programs have an impact on youth. He has been a wonderful colleague on council.”

While Bill Kristoff will be remembered for being fiscally responsible, and helping the city complete several milestones, which include IKEA, and flood protection initiatives, among his other contributions. Bill still has his dreams for his city. He would like to see a hospital located along the river. Residents could receive emergency care faster, and the hospital would offer good paying jobs to locals. Another dream includes the establishment of a botanical garden at the port.

The residents of the City of West Sacramento are grateful for the 30 years of dedicated service that Bill Kristoff has given them and wishes him a happy retirement. But something tells me that Bill will still be involved, even if he is just watching from the sidelines. Maybe the newly elected city council members will help Bill accomplish his dreams.