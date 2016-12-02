Santa to arrive on fire truck: Here’s St. Nick’s schedule

The West Sacramento Fire Department, in conjunction with the West Sacramento Firefighters’ Association, is preparing for the annual “Santa Run” through West Sacramento. With the help of many off-duty firefighter “elves,” Santa will be riding through various neighborhoods on an elaborately decorated fire truck “sleigh” and handing out candy canes purchased and donated by the West Sacramento Firefighters’ Association. Additionally, Santa will have a pickup truck following his “sleigh” with helpers collecting any canned food donations for the needy.

The West Sacramento Firefighters’ Association would like to extend its most sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who come out to make canned food donations, as well as to the Fire Chief and City Manager, for permitting the usage and decoration of the ladder truck for this annual tradition.

This year the Santa Run is scheduled for six nights beginning at 6 p.m. each night. If it rains on a scheduled night we will try to make it up the next week. Santa will be in the following areas on these dates:

On Monday, Dec. 5: Santa will appear in the Broderick and Bryte area, on the following streets: Fremont, Douglas, Andrew, Sixth, Cummins, Anna, Kegle, Carrie, Lisbon, North Hobson, and Fourness.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6: Santa will appear north of Business 80, on the following streets: Pine, Palomar, Marigold, Doran, Garnet, Greenmeadow, Evergreen, Sycamore, Buckeye, Poplar, Willow, Madrone, Rockrose, Westacre, Chaparral, Lilac, Michigan, Maple, Walnut, and Holly.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Santa will visit Old West Sacramento, on the following streets: Deerwood, Lakewood, Fernwood, Sonora, Haverhill, Meadow, Webster, Virginia, Alabama, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Santa will appear Southport South West, on the following streets: Independence, Lagoon, Meadowlark, Starling, Sandpiper, Pheasant Hollow, Duet, Constitution, Summerfield, Jacquelyn, Janet, Betty, Shirley, Leslie, Diane, Brenda, Kathy, Nancy, Violet, Mareca, Teal, Canvasback, Pitzer, and Allen.

On Friday, Dec. 9: Santa will come to the following streets of the northeast area of Southport: Kinsington, Aster, Manchester, Gateway, Sausalito, Sansome, Hearst, Randolph, Mojave, Merced, Rubicon, Ironwood, Spruce, Redwood, Alder, Limewood, Almond, Peppertree, Peachtree.

On Monday, Dec. 12, Santa will come to Bridgeway Island, on the following streets: Cayman Island, St. John, Martinique, St. Croix, Haiti, Swan Island, Suisun Bay, Ryer Island, Catalina Island, Santa Cruz, Half Moon Bay, Cooper Island, Fiji Island, Bowen Island, Solomon Island, Stuart Island, Graham Island, San Salvador, Abaco, Bridgeway Lakes, Henshaw, Eagle, Lewiston, Tahoe, and Coyote.

Please understand that Santa cannot get to every street. Santa’s route will not include trailer parks, courts or dead-end streets. For further information, please call 617-4600. Please do not call 9-1-1; they have no information about this event.