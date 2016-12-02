Toys For Tots collection efforts now underway

Since 1948, The Marine Corps League, Toys for Tots Foundation has been around for the distribution of toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive and patriotic citizens.

The Yolo County Marine Corps League Detachment 627 is an integral part of this campaign. Now until Dec. 16, 2016 the detachment puts out boxes/barrels in Yolo County/West Sacramento for the collection of new toys. On December 17, the toys are distributed to Yolo County children. The City of West Sacramento has many businesses and citizens who have given generously to make a child at Christmas happy.

Yolo County Marine Corps Detachment 627 wants to thank all the citizens and the following businesses in West Sacramento for their contribution to Toys for Tots. Department of General Services, Capitol Yards Apartments, Associated General Contractors, Cheers Bar, Rose Salon and Nails, TEC Equipment, Inc, VFW Post 8762, Cascade Drilling LP, Mid Valley Funding and Investments, Cube Smart Self Storage, Lodi Truck & Equipment, Community Business Bank, The Hot Tub Store, Young’s Market Company, Yolo County Social Services, River City High School, South River Dental Group, Club Pheasant, Moose Club, Eppies Restaurant, West Sacramento Fire Dept, Yolo Federal Credit Union, Plygem Windows, Collicutt Energy, Farm Fresh to You, Wave Broadband, Mecca Club and Green House Mega Store, SacVal Sales and Service, Extra Self Storage and Old Dominion Freight Line, C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Anyone wishing to contact the detachment, please phone Alfonso B. Linares (USMC 64-68) at 916-719-7328.