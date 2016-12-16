West Sacramento Receives Awards for Barn Project and Economic Development

The city of West Sacramento received the Greater Sacramento Area Economic Council’s ( GSAC) inaugural “Paving the Way” award recognizing a public agency for “Exceptional Economic Development Results” at the GSAC annual dinner on December 7. The City’s Business Assistance and Infrastructure Investment were cited in remarks by GSAC during the award presentation which was accepted by Mayor Christopher Cabaldon.

The Barn project was selected to receive the American Planning Association, Sacramento Valley Section, Local Vision Award. The Local Vision Award recognizes projects that have made outstanding contributions to creating better communities throughout the Sacramento Valley.

Source: www.cityilights.org