Swearing In For Mayor, Council Members



Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, along with Council Members Beverly “Babs” Sandeen and Quirina Orozco were sworn into office at a City Hall ceremony last night.

Cabaldon and Sandeen were re-elected to office. Orozco beat a strong field to replace recently retired Council Member Bill Kristoff. It was the Mayor’s 10th time taking the oath!

Also at the meeting, West Sacramento resident and Olympic athlete Kim Conley was presented with a proclamation recognizing her achievements as a world class runner and a role model for the West Sacramento community.