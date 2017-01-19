Residents are invited to the 2017 Recreation Center open house

By Jan Dalske for the News Ledger

Have you been to the City of West Sacramento’s Recreation Center? Now is the time to visit. Come with your family or bring a friend. The Recreation Center wants to showcase some of the activities that they offer throughout the year. The Open House will be held on Friday, Jan. 20 from 6 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

During the Open House you can workout at no charge. Try one or more of the many exercise classes that are offered. Check out one or more of the workshops. The Rec Center offers Aging With Wellness, PNF Stretching Clinic or Fermented Foods Talk and Tasting. Call the center at 916-617-4770 to sign up or email them if you have any questions.

If you have been thinking about checking out a class, now is your chance. Experience something new. Childcare is offered free both Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, and Friday from 4:30 to 8 pm. You may want to call to reserve a spot for childcare as there is limited availability.

Your family is invited to the Rockwall Party on Friday night from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. You will learn climbing techniques. You will need to sign up at the front desk in advance for this class. Many workshops will be offered. These include A.M. Pump, Low Impact Cardio, Athletic Barre, Beginning Yoga and Meditation, Partner Preview Workout, Ask a Trainer, Body Comp Table.

You can watch or participate in the Drop- In- Pickleball. Aqua Triathlon is an event that will give you a workout and make you laugh and is great for all skill levels. The activities include Aqua Tri, Jog, and Bike as well as a Polar Slide.

Here is your chance to try Zumba. There will be a Zumba Party on Friday from 5:45 to 7 p.m. You will need to register in advance for Zumba. Sarah, Satu, Barbara and Ernest are looking forward to dancing with you. Come and see what you have been missing.

On Saturday a Fooseball Ladder and a Ping Pong Ladder will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. YOGA is scheduled at the same time and has limited availability. The staff at the Recreation Center is looking forward to meeting you and showcasing many of the activities that they offer all year round.

Plan now to visit the Recreation Center OPEN HOUSE on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21. You can call the Recreation Center to sign up in advance at 916-617-4770.

To ask questions via email send your inquiry to recreation@cityofwestsacramento.org.

The Recreation Center is located at 2801 Jefferson Blvd. in West Sacramento.