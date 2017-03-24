Mill Street Pier Opens In Bridge District

Baseball

3/9 Weston Academy - JV 16-4

3/13 River Valley - Varsity 3-9, JV 2-4, Frosh 7-7

3/15 River Valley - Varsity 0-2, JV 4-1

Boys Golf

3/13 Rio Linda - RC 306-RL 310

3/15 Pioneer - Pioneer 239-RC 294

Boys Tennis

3/10 Christian Brothers - 6-3

3/13 Inderkum - 6-3

3/15 Yuba City - 9-0

Swimming

3/10 Pioneer - Boys 83-79; Girls 118-44

Boys Volleyball

3/9 Pioneer - 1-4

3/14 Inderkum - 0-3

Track and Field

3/11 - The River City Track team competed against 20 other high schools on Saturday with some fine results for this early season event. The team had only one first place finish by Imani Greene in the 300 hurdles, he also finished second in the 110 hurdles. Also second place finishes were Amari Duncan in the 300 hurdles and Jose Medina in the Discus Third place finished by Jenna Elston in the high jump fourth place finishes by Keith Cole in the Triple jump, Aleysa Bohannon in the 800, Darrell Johnson in the 110 hurdles, Felix Neal in the discus. Fifth place finishes were accomplished by Kendell O'Neal in the 400 Amari Duncan in the 110 hurdles, and Aiden Vigil in the 300 hurdles. Xavier Young and Vincent Robles also had great performances in several relays. Over all a very good start for the Raiders, especially the freshman class. The team has its first league meet Wednesday at Rio Linda High School...Go Raiders!

3/15 TCC League Meet

The River City track team had their first league meet and most of the entire team had personal bests. The Boys Varsity and Junior Varsity teams were second to Inderkum in the seven team meet. The Junior Varsity girls were third and the Varsity girls were sixth. Imani Greene won both the 110 and 300 hurdles, Amari Duncan won the JV 300 hurdles Jose Medina was first in the JV discus, Jenna Elston won the girls high jump and Kendell O'Neal won the JV 400 with teammate Anna Graxton winning the JV discus. Second place finishes were Darrell Johnson in the 110 and 300 hurdles Riley Tilson shot put and Keith Cole in the Long jump. In the Junior Varsity Amari Duncan 110 hurdles Felix Leal Discus and the 4x100 relay. The JV girls in the 4x400 relay and Trinity Taylor also got second in the long jump. Placing third in the league meet were Xavier Young 200, Zia Yusufzai 110 and 300 hurdles Riley Tilson discus and the 4x400 relay. Junior Varsity boys also placed third in the 4x400 relay and Aiden Vigil third in the 300 hurdles. The Junior Varsity girls got third place finishes from Julyanna Sanchez in the 100 and Angelika Gerosimento in the 110 hurdles. Several others had fourth through sixth place finishes to help their teams score well. Saturday the team travels to Cordova High School to compete with 26 other teams in an invitational.

GO RAIDERS!