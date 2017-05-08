Earth Day celebrated in West Sacramento with fifth annual festival

Softball

4/6 Woodland Varsity 16-0 JV 16-5

Tennis

4/5 Inderkum RC 6 Inderkum 3

Boys Volleyball

4/6 Inderkum Inderkum won 3 RC won 1

Golf

4/5 Pioneer Pioneer 213 RC 245

Track

4/5 TCC Meet #2 The Raider track team had its second league meet yesterday and the team had 27 Personal Bests. They were led once again by Imani Greene's two first in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Joining Imani as double winners were Amari Duncan in the 110 and 300 hurdles and Kendall O'Neal in the 400 and 300 hurdles. The Varsity boys 4x100 team also took a league first. Placing second in the league were Riley Tilson in both the Shot Put and Discus, Darrell Johnson in the 110 hurdles, Landon Hubbard in 300 hurdles and Jose Medina in the JV Shot Put. Third place finishes were DJ Castro in the Shot Put and Discus, Anna Graxton in the JV Shot Put and Discus, Christian Abalateo in the 100, Darrell Johnson in the 300 hurdles, Aiden Vigil in the 300 hurdles, Ikaika Griffith in the long Jump, Angelika Gerasimenko in both the 100 and 300 JV hurdles and the Varsity boys 4x400 relay, Also scoring for the team were Xavier Young 100, Landon Hubbard 200, Cornell Smith 200, Vincent Robles 400 Ikaika Griffith 400, Ikram 3200, Aiden Vigil 110 hurdles, Trinity Taylor 1600 , Anna Gonzalez 800 and the Girls Varsity 4x100 team. The final league meet will be the TCC League Championships at River City on Friday May 12th, hope to see you all there to support your West Sacramento team.