Earth Day celebrated in West Sacramento with fifth annual festival
Photo courtesy
Neighbors and friends gathered at city hall on Sunday, April 23 for the Fifth Annual West Sacramento Earth Day Festival. Treated to vendors offering information on resource and money saving home improvements that help protect the environment, to fun activities for the kids, the event had something for everyone. Meanwhile, staff from the California Fuel Cell Partnership showcased the 2017 Honda Clarity FCEV.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.