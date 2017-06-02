Delta winery, Bogle Vineyards, planted vines inside Raley Field

By Monica Stark

The Sacramento River Cats and Bogle Vineyards have teamed up to install the country’s first-ever wine grape vineyard inside a professional sports stadium on Thursday, May 25. A special planting ceremony was held as the two organizations planted the first grape vines inside the all-new Bogle Vineyard at Raley Field.

The vineyard project started just over a month ago with Raley Field clearing out the space and prepping the ground. The vines went in May 20-21 with Thursday, May 25 being the official unveiling.

The grapes are Cabernet Sauvignon and there are 27 vines that have been planted over roughly an 85 foot by 16 foot space. Once the grapes are ready to be picked, which is likely to be 2019, Bogle will harvest the grapes and age them in American Oak. The vineyard will produce about one barrel of wine, or 288 bottles.

If the quality of the grapes meet Bogle’s high standards of quality, spokesperson Robert Barsanti said, “we’re likely to do a special “Raley Field” bottle of the wine, much like one of Bogle’s reserves.”

“Baseball and wine have been a part of the Sacramento community dating back to the 1800s. Planting a vineyard inside Raley Field is a perfect tie back to our region’s longstanding farming traditions along the Sacramento River,” said Jeff Savage, President of the Sacramento River Cats.

The vineyard is an active, living vineyard and will be cared for just like Bogle’s other 1,600 acres of estate vineyards. The care will be provided by Bogle themselves – who will make regular visits to the ballpark – and the Raley Field Ground Crew, Barsanti said.

“The Bogle family first planted wine grapes in Clarksburg in 1968 and today we are thrilled to carry on that tradition of firsts by planting a vineyard inside one of the finest baseball venues in the country,” said Warren Bogle, President of Bogle Vineyards. “We are grateful to the Savage family and the River Cats for allowing us to create a living vineyard that truly exemplifies Sacramento region’s farm-to-fork movement.”

Bogle Vineyards, a sustainably driven winery located in Clarksburg, is owned and operated by the sixth generation of Bogles to live and work in the Sacramento Delta region. While Bogle wines are sold in various arenas throughout the country, this is the first time the family has planted its own vines in a professional sports stadium.