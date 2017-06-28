Get ready for the Fourth! Here’s where to get your fireworks

The West Sacramento City Council adopted Ordinance 11-2 which regulates the possession, sale, and use of fireworks within city limits. The State of California approved Safe and Sane Fireworks are permitted to be sold and used within the City of West Sacramento as outlined in the West Sacramento Fireworks Ordinance. The City Council also adopted Resolution 11-5 which grants eight Fireworks Sales Permits to organizations meeting specific guidelines outlined in the West Sacramento Fireworks Ordinance.

The permits are awarded by lottery, and the winners are, as follows:

Joe 238 Foundation: 940 Sacramento Ave.

First Baptist Church of West Sacramento: 1300 Jefferson Blvd.

Youth for Christ/Collings Teen Center: 1298 West Capitol Ave.

Moose Lodge #1762 (Royal Order of the Moose)/Women of the Moose: 2250 Lake Washington Blvd.

Apostolic Faith Tabernacle Church/United Apostolic: 755 Riverpoint Court

Lighthouse Covenant Church/Mercy Coalition: 1601 West Capitol Ave.

West Sacramento Little League/West Sacramento Jr Raiders Youth Football and Cheer: 2455 Jefferson Blvd.

River City Music Boosters/West Sacramento Rotary Club: 2000 Town Center Plaza

To report illegal fireworks, call 372-3375 or download the “Nail ‘Em” smartphone application at <ca-fireworks.presskit247.com/content/content-article.asp?ArticleID=8396>

State of California Approved Safe and Sane Fireworks can be utilized within the City of West Sacramento starting at noon today through July 6 at noon.

Public Displays of Fireworks

Public displays of fireworks require a permit issued by the West Sacramento Fire Department. Permits are issued pursuant to state law and the West Sacramento Fireworks Ordinance. A permit application is available at https://www.cityofwestsacramento.org/civica/filebank/blobdload.asp?BlobID=6629.