Girls softball team eligible to play at the California State Games, looking for donations



Congratulations to the West Sacramento Girls Softball (WSGS) 10U-All Star Team in attaining a berth to play at the California State Games on July 13 -16, 2017, in San Diego. The WSGS 10U-All Star team played hard on June 24-25, at the USA Softball Association Championship tournament, to win their way to the Championship game. The team is asking for help from the community and businesses for donations and sponsors to provide our girls the opportunity to play in San Diego. If you would like to donate or sponsor the WSGS 10U All Star Team, or need additional information, please contact Rebecca Valencia via email rebec_v@yahoo.com or phone 916-718-5831. The team would appreciate any and all help it can get.