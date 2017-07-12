West Sacramento Riverfront Renaissance Projects Showcased

By Jan Dalske for the News Ledger

Anyone who was interested in finding out what is happening along the Downtown Riverfront was invited to attend the event that was recently held at the City of West Sacramento’s Corporation Yard. The details of all the projects that are currently in the planning stages were displayed. CWS staff members were on hand to answer any questions. In an effort to obtain “Community Feedback”, a card which asked for any thoughts, comments or questions about the various projects was handed out to all attendees.

The Southern Riverfront area includes the Pioneer Bluff and Stone Lock reuse Master Plan. The CWS has been working on ways to what they refer to as “re-envision” the historic waterfront from industrial uses to a vibrant and active mixed-use community.

Plans for the Bridge District were first introduced in late 2010. It is also a mixed-use development. Located from the Tower Bridge to the Interstate 80 overpass, it is directly on the Sacramento Riverfront in West Sacramento. The expected build-out will include 9.6 million square feet of residential and commercial development.

The Sacramento Docks Area Specific Plan is a future mixed-use development project which is in close proximity to historic Sacramento, Raley Field Stadium and the Crocker Art Museum. This plan began in 2009 with the adoption of a Specific Plan. The adoption of this SP represented the final stage in a planning process which included the Sacramento Riverfront Master Plan (2003) and the Docks Area Concept Plan (2005).

Miller Park Redevelopment Area was included in the 2003 Riverfront Master Plan. This area is proposed as a residential neighborhood clustered around Miller Park and the marina. It would be a mixed-use development which would include restaurants and retail while promoting connections to the riverfront.

Broadway Complete Street includes the Broadway Corridor, which is home to a variety of businesses, residents, government facilities, industrial centers, and cultural hot spots in the CWS. The goal is to identify the changes that will be necessary to make this historic corridor a more inviting and safe place for all travelers, including pedestrians, cyclists, transit users and motorists. The preliminary plan was developed in April of 2016.

Other Sacramento River crossings include the I Street Bridge Replacement Project, the I Street Bridge Deck Conversion and the R Street to Garden Street Pedestrian Bridge. These projects will be coordinated with the city of Sacramento. The ISBRP will include a new bridge crossing upstream of the existing ISB between the Sacramento Railyards and West Sacramento’s Washington planned developments.

West Sacramento will be partnering with the city of Sacramento to study the feasibility of converting the upper deck of the historic I Street Bridge to a bicycle and pedestrian crossing, following the construction of the C Street/ Railyards Bridge. The study will begin in the Summer of 2017.

The 2003 Riverfront Master Plan identified a proposed new pedestrian bridge which would connect R Street on the Sacramento side across the Sacramento River to Garden Street in West Sacramento. The new bridge would provide an additional pedestrian and bicycle connection and access to destinations in both cities. The crossing will be a movable bridge and a new signature landmark for the area.

All of these projects will take time, but, for both the cities of Sacramento and West Sacramento, they will be worth waiting for.