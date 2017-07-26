Raley Field hosted USA Softball Women’s National Team

Photos by Tony Chen

The Sacramento River Cats and Raley Field welcomed the world’s best in softball, the USA Softball Women’s National Team, to Sacramento on Thursday, July 13 for an exhibition doubleheader event. An autograph session with Team USA was also held immediately following the games. Team USA, featuring local softball standouts Ally Carda (Elk Grove Girls Softball & Lady Magic) and Ali Aguilar, (American River Girls Softball & AASA), played against a team selected of Sacramento area players who grew up playing in local rec and travel teams, and are currently playing at the college level. This elite group of athletes will be coached by American River Softball Coach, Darin Delgado, and UCLA and Team USA Alum, Lyndsey Klein.