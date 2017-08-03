Second “Big Latch On” celebrates breastfeeding in Yolo County

The Breastfeeding Coalition of Yolo County is hosting a local event on Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Davis Farmers Market as part of the 2017 Global Big Latch On, a breastfeeding awareness celebration which takes place during World Breastfeeding Week (Aug. 1-7).

The Global Big Latch On is a worldwide peer support and community development event which aims to strengthen national and global support for breastfeeding and to improve the health of children and women around the world by:

• Providing support for communities to identify and grow opportunities to provide on-going breastfeeding support and promotion.

• Raising awareness of breastfeeding support and knowledge available locally and globally.

• Helping communities positively support breastfeeding in public places.

• Making breastfeeding a normal part of day-to-day life at a local community level.

• Increasing support for women who breastfeed from their partners, families and communities.

• Ensuring communities have the resources to advocate for coordinated, appropriate and accessible breastfeeding support services.

Yolo County’s Big Latch On will be held on August 5 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Davis Farmers Market, located at 301 C Street in Davis. All breastfeeding families and supporters are invited to the Big Latch On where moms across the globe are linked in simultaneous breastfeeding.

The Yolo County Health & Human Services Agency, in partnership with the Breastfeeding Coalition of Yolo County, recognizes Aug. 1-7 as World Breastfeeding Week and August as National Breastfeeding Month. The Big Latch On is an opportunity to celebrate and support all breastfeeding families in Yolo County, and to encourage community support of breastfeeding as a normal part of day-to-day life.

For more information, contact Lizeth Betancourt, lactation consultant, (530) 666-8427 or visit: www.biglatchon.org.