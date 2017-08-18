Two West Sacramento parks get upgrades

Playgrounds at Elkhorn and Bryte parks will soon benefit from significant upgrades. The City has been awarded a $40,000 Play Spaces Grant from the National Recreation and Park Association and The Walt Disney Company for improvements to Elkhorn Park. This grant will help create a multicultural, multigenerational, family-oriented venue at the park, including replacing the dated swing set and play structure with new play equipment to accommodate a wide range of skills and needs. Additional amenities include installation of a new shade structure and picnic tables that may also double as game tables for ping pong and board games, and improved access from the park entrance to meet ADA requirements. The grant leverages resources already budgeted by the City to fund the replacement of the shade structure and seating at the 750 Cummins Way location that was recently damaged by storms.

Work will start in the coming months with a finish date of May, 2018. “Creating playful spaces that bring together neighbors from many cultures and across generations is a signature priority for West Sacramento, so we’re grateful for this important grant from the National Recreation and Park Association with support from the Walt Disney Company,” said West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon. “You can feel, see, and experience the momentum in the Bryte and Broderick neighborhoods of our city, anchored by park improvements. The Walt Disney Company’s investment in the KaBOOM! Playground brought more than 400 volunteers from throughout the community to create a magical place for children, and it has inspired even more imaginative ideas and investment.”

A shade structure to cover the KaBOOM! Playground in Bryte Park has been approved by the City Council, as well as Bryte Park Phase 2 improvements that will start construction next week and include a 47-stall parking lot, covered picnic area, sport court for basketball and pickle ball, restroom, water fountain, landscaping, and pedestrian street crossing. Bryte Park is located at 1276 Carrie St.