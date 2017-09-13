West Sacramento’s first mayor to discuss city’s formation at public library event

The history of the birth of the official incorporated city of West Sacramento will be recalled and revealed by its first mayor, Mike McGowan, at a special community event on Sunday, Sept. 17. It is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Community Room of the Turner Library at 1212 Merkley Ave. in West Sacramento and is open to the public, free of charge.

Referring to West Sacramento’s early days as a new city, McGowan remembers himself and other newly-elected officials, who wondered, once they had a brand new city, “What they were going to do with it?” He will discuss the responsibility for developing it, and promises to “tell where all the bodies are buried.”

In addition to the talk, the afternoon begins with music from a small combo, featuring McGowan on percussion, and Cindy Tuttle on vocals, as part of the group. Tuttle was the first female mayor of West Sacramento. Refreshments will be served during the program.

The event is the fourth in a special speakers’ series, sponsored by the Friends of Yolo County Archives. The series celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Yolo County Archives, which operates an office and preservation facility in Woodland. The office houses historic records, photos, newspaper accounts, and other archival memorabilia of all kinds. It is open to the public by appointment on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m. the archives facility is located at 226 Buckeye St. in Woodland. The office can be reached by phone at 530-666-8010 and by email at archives@yolocounty.org.

Yolo County Archives maintains a website at YoloArchives.com. An additional website for the Friends organization is: friendsoftheyolocountyarchives.org or friendsYCA.org.