Native West Sacramento woman celebrates her 90th birthday with friends

Last Saturday at the Pheasant Club, a small group of about forty close friends gathered to celebrate a 90th Birthday for Rita Moore. They all really enjoyed the party and told her how much they all loved her and her great attitude and sense of humor and joy of living. One guest, who is 91, encouraged Rita to celebrate their centennial birthdays together in a few years.

The guestbook was filled with good wishes. One friend told her that they will always be friends. Some had known Rita for fifty years or more, and they had not seen each other since grammar or high school. They love Rita’s warm personality and positive attitude. One friend drove all the way from Chico to celebrate with Rita and her friends.

Another friend told Rita that her parent’s home was a sanctuary for them as kids and that their parents knew they would not get in any trouble spending them there.

The birthday “girl” was a local resident, Rita Strojan Moore. Her parents came from Slovenia and settled in the West Sacramento area in 1926. Rita was born in 1927 and was raised in Broderick.

When I first met Rita Moore, I was sure that she and I were about the same age. I am closing in on seventy. Imagine my surprise when she assured me that she would be celebrating her 90th Birthday within a few days. Over the timespan of those ninety years, Rita has watched the sleepy little town of her birth grow into a thriving city.

Rita attended Washington Elementary School. At the age of nine Rita rode on a Budweiser wagon at the old California State Fair Horse Show. Rita loved horses and, when she was just twelve, she had a horse named Buck, whose color was a buckskin beige. Her family kept the horse in the backyard of their house which was located on 6th and G Streets, where they had two adjoining lots. They eventually sold Buck to Paul Palmedesi, the owner of the Pheasant Club.

Since there was no local high school, Rita was a “River Rat” at the high school in Woodland. When she attended high school she had to take a bus to Woodland with all of the other teenagers who lived in the area. In her high school years she played women’s softball.

She loved to dance and was expert at doing the jitterbug. She was active in many different sports and played basketball, baseball, badminton, and volleyball. She played girls softball after high school for two years at the park on 10th and P Streets in Sacramento.

In 1946 the home that her family lived in had no indoor toilet facilities, and they had to use an outhouse located in their backyard. She has watched the City of West Sacramento grow into a city that has much more to offer local families now than it did it 1927.

After she graduated from high school in 1945, she was married in August of 1946 to a Broderick boy, Jim Moore. She soon started working for the Department of Forestry, staying with them for six years until she quit that job after giving birth to her only son, Kenny, in September of 1951. She stayed at home for few years and was a housewife and mother.

She loved to play pool, and was a member of five different bowling leagues that met at the El Rancho. She was an avid water skier. She enjoyed skiing in the old Lake Washington as well as the river in Sacramento. She and her first husband were members of the Washington Outboard Club. They used a 35 HP Roy Rogers Yellow Jacket boat, which was guaranteed not to tip over.

Rita and her husband raised one son, Kenny, who was a Cub Scout, and Rita served as the Den Mother for their group. She enjoyed camping out and spending time with the boys. When she was younger and her son, Kenny, was just three years old, the family usually spent the weekends and summer vacations camping. They did not use tents, and just spent the nights on sleeping bags and air mattresses under the open night sky.

Her son and her husband were both graduates of Our Lady of Grace School.

Rita had taken typing classes in high school with hopes of being a private secretary someday. She eventually worked as a medical transcriber, having studied shorthand and office practice. During her working career, Rita was an office manager for an Ortho Pediatrics Office in Carmichael from 1972 to 1985.

Her mother and her aunt were known as the two most beautiful ladies in Broderick. With their brown hair and matching eyes they were always noticed. As teenagers, Madeline and Marie had attended high school at the orphanage in Grass Valley.

She has outlived three husbands, and, most weekends, they liked to invite other couples over to their home to play Pinochle and have cocktails. House parties were always fun to plan for their friends. In between the marriages she enjoyed an active social life.

Rita has spent the last 29 years in her beautiful and comfortable home which is located in a West Sacramento mobile home park. She has a few hobbies that keep her interested and happily occupied. She loves gardening and her outdoor porch is covered with many thriving plants. She also spends hours working on her quilting projects.

Politics is one of her other interests and she is an avid viewer of MSNBC and keeps up on the current issues. She also likes to watch mysteries, love stories, and historical related films.

Rita had one grandson, Josh, who passed away in 2006. I am sure that he loved listening to his grandmother tell him her stories about the good old days in West Sacramento and how much that things have changed over the many years that she has lived there. Not very many local residents have memories back to 1927, but Rita does, and she will be happy to share them with just about anyone who asks.