6-vehicle collision on eastbound I-80 left multiple individuals injured

A six vehicle major injury collision occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 2:54 p.m. off of Interstate 80 eastbound, west of Mace Boulevard, reported the California Highway Patrol.

After dispatch began receiving calls of the collision, officers assigned to the CHP Woodland Area office responded to the collision scene.

Preliminary reports indicate, a silver Buick driven by Peter Carlino (of Roseville) was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the left lane. Traffic came to a stop in front of his location. Carlino was unable to slow or stop the Buick prior to colliding with the rear of a gray Ford, driven by Eric Ringseth (of Vallejo), in the left lane ahead of him.

The Ford was pushed forward in a southeasterly direction where it collided with a green Nissan, driven by Travis Stidger (of Citrus Heights), also in the left lane and a white Dodge, driven by David Tyler (of Sacramento), in the middle lane.

As a result of the collision between the green Nissan and the gray Ford, the Nissan was pushed forward in an easterly direction where it collided with a silver Hyundai, driven by Leslie Banes (of Sacramento), in the left lane. In an attempt to avoid a collision, Lorraine Plass (of Healdsburg), driving another silver Buick, changed lanes from the right lane to the left lane where she collided with the silver Hyundai. Following the collision, the injured parties were transported to UC Davis Medical Center.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor in this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Woodland Area office at (530) 662-4685.