Elementary Students Plan, Pack, and Protect as Part of California Flood Preparedness Week

By Monica Stark

“Plan, pack, protect. Plan, pack, protect.” Repeating the chant third graders at Stonegate Elementary School demonstrated their knowledge of flood preparedness in front of city officials, members of the Department of Water Resources and the Army Corp of Engineers.Asked by City of West Sacramento Council Member Quirina Orozco what the students should do in case of a flood, raising their hands, children answered various ideas for their families’ safety. From carrying flood insurance to keeping a plan of where to go, students also got to participate in interactive exercises including the DWR’s flood simulation model and the Flood Challenge computer came which teaches how to plan, pack and protect for a flood emergency.Additionally, city officials provided updates on the Southport Levee Improvement Project, the 5.6-mile levee improvement project designed to meet 200-year flood protection that stretches from just south of the barge canal tot eh city’s southern boundary along the Sacramento River. This year, the project construction includes: clearing, grubbing, and demolition of structures, utility relocation and re-establishment of access for affected property owners, completed setback levee embankment of 12,700 linear feet, completed slurry wall construction and construction from behind Bees Lake to the southern setback levee limits. Next year, the improvement project will include completing the setback levee and slurry wall, connecting the setback levee to fix in place reaches, excavate off-set area to prepare for an off-set area construction and mitigation.