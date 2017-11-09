Raiders girls varsity win San Joaquin Section quarterfinals



Photo by Jescherie Pascua Arela.

River City High School junior Sommer Alex delivers a powerful overhead forehand during the San Joaquin Section quarterfinals match against Roseville which the Raiders girls varsity team won 7-2, bringing their overall season record to 24-2. Alex also competed in the San Joaquin Singles and Doubles Tournament at Johnson Ranch Racquet Club in Roseville on Nov. 2 along with senior Mallory Snarr and doubles pairing junior Lauren Dela Rosa and senior Kari Tran. Alex was the only Raider to win her first round match, coming from behind to win 2-6, 7-5, 6-1. The team was scheduled to compete in the section semi-finals on Nov. 7 against Granite Bay.