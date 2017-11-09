Sacramento Harvest Festival features plethora of local artists and craftspeople

West Sacramento henna artist Renu Lal to offer “Prayers You Wear” at local festival

The Harvest Festival is known as the largest indoor arts and crafts show on the West Coast, showcasing over 24,000 unique items that are all handmade and embellished right here in the USA. Guests are treated to items such as original art, jewelry, clothing, specialty foods, photography, toys, home décor and more. Shoppers can meet hundreds of artisans, some of which hail from the Sacramento area.

West Sacramento resident Renu Lal has been practicing the ancient art of henna for her whole life. Born and raised in New Delhi, India, Renu refers to her art as “Prayers You Wear”. Part of the experience she creates for her customers is more than just drawing and ink, it is a lesson in the history of what these sacred symbols mean.

The Sacramento Harvest Festival will feature a number of other Sacramento area local artists and exhibitors, including Stone Circle Studio, Stuart Ratcliff Drawings, Tussey Mountain Quilts and Gifts, Native Spirit Handmade Soap, RK Originals Jewelry, Saradesigns, and Wisdom by Wisdom.

The event also boasts live music from the Fargo Brothers and the hilarious antics of comedian John Park and his “Funny Waiter” show. Plus, holiday themed performers like Mama Claus, Eddie the Elf, Fables of the West, and a stilt walking Santa will all be strolling the festival and interacting with shoppers.

The hands-on KidZone area will be hosted by Lakeshore Learning, a company dedicated to creating innovative educational materials that spark young imaginations and foster a lifelong love of learning. There will also be free child ID kit station nearby, hosted by New York Life.

The AT&T Pioneers have been selected as the official community partner of the Sacramento Harvest Festival and will receive half of the proceeds from shopping bag sales and all the proceeds from the parcel check and gift wrapping station.

Plus, anyone who brings a non-perishable food donation to support Elk Grove Food Bank Services will receive $2 off a general or senior admission.

More about Renu Lal:

Renu Lal, a West Sacramento Mehndi (as it is known in India) artist, was born and raised in New Delhi, India and began practicing henna on family, friends, and neighbors as a young child. Nowadays, she is the most sought henna artist in California.

Lal was honored the Best Henna Artist by Sacramento Magazine and News and Review. For years Renu has been ingratiating people both young and old with her spiritual insights and intricate henna art. She has the ability to see into their souls and provide them with artwork that heals and protects them. And her art does not stop there; Renu is a firm believer in giving back to the community and has spent years offering complimentary art classes to children and demonstrating her techniques at local schools and libraries. Her art is displayed by thousands of happy satisfied clients art and wine festivals, harvest festivals, renaissance fairs. She travels throughout the country with Henna brush in hand and warm, inviting smile on her face.

Often surrounded by crowds of people, Renu uses her art form to tell the history of henna.

Renu refers to henna as a “Prayer That You Wear” It is an unspoken language of symbols with meanings and the connection to sources of life. Henna symbols are used as offerings and the reddish brown color

that is left behind is a blessing.

What: The Sacramento Harvest Festival Original Art and Craft Show

When: Nov. 17 to 19 at Cal Expo, (1600 Exposition Drive, Sacramento CA, 95815)

Hours: Friday:10am – 5pm, Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: Adults: $9, Military and Seniors (62+): $7, Youth (13-17): $4, Kids 12 and Under: Free (Tickets Valid for Re-Entry)

Info: For tickets and additional information, please call 925-392-7300 or visit www.harvestfestival.com