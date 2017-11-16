5-year-old girl to join West Sacramento’s Cub Scout Pack 49

On the heels of the announcement from the Boy Scouts of America that girls can now join the ranks with the boys, West Sacramento’s cub scout pack is welcoming their first girl member. Carmela Giordano, age 5, loves the cub scouts and spending time with her father, Cub Master Mike Giordano and 9-year-old brother Niccolo, also a pack member.



“My daughter may be the first girl in our pack. The Boy Scouts of America decided to allow girls into the Cub Scouts, starting in the fall,” Mike Giordano said on Saturday morning in front of the state Capitol, as thousands celebrated contributions made by American war veterans. The West Sacramento Cub Scout Pack 49 walked several blocks along Capitol Mall during the annual Veterans Day parade.The age range of the nearly 70-member local pack includes boys from ages 5 to 10 with Carmela soon to be the only girl.With a little prompting from Dad, Carmela stated her interest in the pack activities. “I like doing what the cub scouts are doing … being in the parade, (camping), sleeping in our tent, playing in the woods, and eating marshmallows, s’mores, chocolate,” she said.Asked whether other girls may join the local pack in the near future, Mike Giordano expressed that there has been interest on the topic for a long time. Giordano said at all the capitol city Boy Scouts of America meetings, there have been discussions about siblings wanting to join troops and packs with their brothers. “(Sisters) get to watch their siblings do it and they want to partake too. So I think it’s a great opportunity and hopefully it doesn’t conflict too much with the Girl Scouts, but we’ll see. It’s a different program and values and stuff.”Mike Giordano explained that as BSA representatives recruit at local schools, community members have shared their interest. “When we actually open it up, put your money where your mouth is and (we’ll) see what happens. There are some people who try the Girl Scout program and their daughter wasn’t into it or they’re getting ready to have their son join and want to have their daughter there as well. I am looking forward to it and I’m expecting to see a lot more scouts coming in because they are opening it up to girls.”West Sacramento does not have Boy Scouts; that troop disbanded years ago. Today, most West Sacramento cub scouts who wish to continue scouting, join Sacramento’s Boy Scout Troop 1. Pack 49 meets monthly from September through May on the second Monday at Our Lady of Grace Gym, 1990 Linden Road at 6:30 p.m. For more information, email westsacramentopack49@gmail.com