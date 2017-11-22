9th annual Running of the Turkeys benefiting Yolo Food Bank raises funds to end hunger in Yolo County

Participants of all ages approach the finish line at the 2016“Running of the Turkeys” 5k Run & Walk. / Photo courtesy

On Thanksgiving morning 1,500 runners and walkers from across Yolo County will once again have the chance to “do good” and get some exercise before digging in to their holiday feast. The 9th Annual Running of the Turkeys 5K fun run and walk starts at 8am on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23 and raises funds to benefit Yolo Food Bank’s programs and services. The race starts and finishes at Heritage Plaza, 600 Main Street, in downtown Woodland.
Pre-event registration is available online for $38 until Wednesday, Nov. 22 at www.runningoftheturkeys.org. On-site registration will take also place at Heritage Plaza on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 7 to 7:50 a.m.
This event is family friendly and features awards for the top three men and top three women overall finishers and the top three finishers for both men and women in 15 different age categories. Prizes are also given in fun categories like best dressed, first dog over the finish line, and largest team. The 2017 Running of the Turkeys is made possible by presenting sponsor Dignity Health and the support of other generous businesses and community members.
This event benefits Yolo Food Bank programs and partnerships that distribute food to hungry Yolo County residents. “Running of the Turkeys is all about community and teamwork, just like Yolo Food Bank. Teamwork makes the dream work when it comes to feeding our hungry neighbors,” said Kevin Brown, Yolo Food Bank’s Marketing & Communications Coordinator. “Every dollar we raise will go toward our mission of ending hunger and malnutrition in Yolo County.”
The Yolo Food Bank serves over 51,000 people each month and is committed to increasing access to fresh fruits and vegetables, and works to educate the community on healthy eating. The food bank distributes more than 4 million pounds of food annually.

