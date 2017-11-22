West Sacramento gets funding for bike/pedestrian freeway overcrossing

The City of West Sacramento has been awarded funding to construct the Sycamore Trail Pedestrian Overcrossing which will connect the City’s north and south neighborhoods. The California Natural Resource Agency awarded the City approximately $5.1 million dollars to construct a bicycle and pedestrian route over Highway 50 connecting Joey Lopes Park to Westmore Oaks Elementary School. The Sycamore Trail Overcrossing is currently in the design phase, which is expected to be completed by fall 2018. Construction is anticipated to be completed by spring of 2020. Total Project cost is approximately $ 6.3 Million.

“For a century, our city has been divided north and south by state and federal transportation infrastructure, so this is a particularly welcome step by the California Natural Resources Agency,” said West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon. “This critical trail overpass reconnects neighborhoods and links people with schools, parks, amenities, and each other as part of West Sacramento’s expanding pedestrian and bike network.”

The City has recently completed several projects to increase bike travel in West Sacramento including the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail and the Linden Loop Road Diet. The Sycamore Trail Overcrossing project further implements the vision of the City’s Bicycle, Pedestrian, and Trails Master Plan which aims to provide safe and convenient mobility options for residents.

Earlier this year, West Sacramento installed bike share stations in eight locations as part of the Tower Bridge Bike Share program. 50 bikes are currently available for use. Electric rental bikes are being added at these locations in the spring of 2018.

Source: cityilights.com