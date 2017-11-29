Family-Friendly Santa Sunday Returns to Yolo County Historical Museum on December 10

For first time, visitors may bring their dogs for separate professional photography session

The Yolo County Historical Museum (YHCM) welcomes visitors of all ages on Sunday, December 10, 2017, for Gibson House’s annual Santa Sunday photography event from 10 am to 2 pm. Proceeds from the event will benefit the museum’s children’s education program.

Santa will arrive at 10 am to visit and take pictures with children and families until 2 pm (guests must take their own photographs). Families are encouraged to stay and indulge in hot chocolate and coffee and to purchase home-baked goodies. Ornaments will be provided to decorate and take home, and Gibson House gardeners will be on hand to sell select plants.

“This is a special opportunity to celebrate the season, get to know or revisit an historical landmark, and feel proud about contributing to education,” said YHCM Executive Director James C. Glica-Hernandez.

For the first time, families may take photos with their dogs in a festively decorated area of the Dairy. A professional photographer will be on hand to take these pictures for $20 per image. You’ll be able to download your photo for free after the event. Dogs must be leashed.

“We’re now in our eleventh season of Santa Sunday, and we are thrilled to open our doors to families once again,” said Karen Lafferty, president of the Board of Directors. “We hope people of all ages will come out and capture the magic of the holiday season at Gibson House.”

Students from around the county experience the history that is brought to life at Gibson House as part of the museum’s education program. Each year, the education program brings in approximately 1,200 third graders and teachers to tour the museum, barns, blacksmith shop, dairy, and grounds. Nearly twenty retired volunteers from Davis and Woodland, all from educational and professional backgrounds, enthusiastically show, tell, and guide the children during their visit to the museum. Children learn how to churn butter, wash and wring laundry, push a plow, and listen to the oral history of the Gibson family and Yolo County farmstead life of the 1800s.

The cost to meet and take your own photos with Santa is $10 for one child, and $5 per additional child in family. All children who participate in the Santa photos are also invited to make a complimentary ornament at the craft station. The museum asks that visitors remember to bring their own cameras for the photos with Santa. The museum is located at 512 Gibson Road in Woodland.

The beautiful Greek Revival mansion, with its iconic white columns, was the home of William Byas and Mary Isabelle Gibson. Once part of a 2,400-acre farm, the home started out as a little one-room house in 1857, going through several renovations and additions until the main construction was finished in 1877.

The mission of YCHM is to preserve and protect the historical heritage and culture of Yolo County. School tours for students from throughout the county are the highlight of the museum’s educational programming. For more information about the museum, the children’s educational program, or Santa Sunday, please call (530) 666-1045 or visit http://www.gibsonhouse.org.

Dogs must be leashed and are not allowed inside Gibson House.

