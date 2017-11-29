West Sacramento Holiday Tree Lighting Friday, Dec 1

The annual holiday tree lighting will be held on Friday, Dec. 1 in front of city hall as the streets will transform into an event all generations in West Sacramento will enjoy and remember.

There will be live music and entertainment, local snacks, shopping with local makers, free kids activities including holiday coloring station… and of course free pictures with Santa and the annual tradition of lighting our community holiday tree.

So, come and unite with your community members from all over West Sacramento for a fun and free event in front of City Hall, 1110 West Capitol Ave. from 6 to 9 p.m.

