West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce celebrates 71 years and honors business leaders in the community at 71st annual installation and awards dinner

The West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 71 years on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2018 during its Annual Installation and Awards Dinner at the West Sacramento Civic Hall Galleria located at 1110 West Capitol Ave. The event will feature a welcome address by outgoing Board Chair Chris White, and presentation of the following honors:

2018 Board Chair



Terry Harvego, Ten22 /The Firehouse Restaurant

The Mike McGowan West Sacramentan Lifetime Achievement Award



Patti Palamidessi, Club Pheasant

Businessperson of the Year



Marty Swingle, Capital West Realty

Business of the Year – Lenise’s Cafe

Volunteer of the Year



Joe Thompson, Crisp Catering

Ambassador of the Year



Michael O’Connell, The O’Connell Insurance Agency

The Chamber Installation and Awards Dinner serves as the largest annual celebration within the West Sacramento business community “This event is a special opportunity to introduce the 2018 Board of Directors and recognize several dynamic and giving leaders in our community,” said West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Denice Domke Seals.

The no-host cocktail reception begins at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner program beginning at 7:00pm. Tickets are $85 for members and $100 for non-members and are available at www.westsacramentochamber.com or by calling the Chamber at (916) 371-7042.

For 71 years, the West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce has been an active and impactful voice for business. Our members represent organizations of all sizes and types throughout Yolo and the greater Sacramento region.