Calling all nonprofits! West Sacramento Foundation grant application cycle now open

By Stacy Grow

The West Sacramento Foundation has opened their 2019 grant application cycle, inviting local nonprofits to submit requests for projects benefiting the local community. Any group that benefits West Sacramento can request funds ranging from $150 to $2,000.

West Sacramento Foundation president Chris White says the group’s mission is “to improve life for all West Sac residents.” She calls the grant program “the most important thing our Board does. There are so many nonprofits for whom $500 makes a world of difference. We hope more groups will learn that these grants are available.”

The all-volunteer-run nonprofit was established in 1988 when a small group of citizens began holding a “444 Golf Tournament” (because West Sacramento is the 444th city in the State of California). With the tournament’s excess funds, the group determined to form a nonprofit that would help their community by supporting other local nonprofits.

The Foundation continues to hold two major fundraisers a year to replenish their grant pool, plus a raffle in the fall. Last year, Drake’s at the Barn hosted a fundraiser for their Grand Opening. During the holidays, a Hope Stocking fundraiser at Lenise’s Cafe thanked donors and raised more money for the grant pool.

White says the Foundation’s primary function is to “fill the gap. When a group hits a bump in the road, we help them get through it.” For example, in 2014 when the Bridge to Housing program needed new beds for their homeless housing program, the Foundation stepped up to meet that need. White notes, “The Foundation helps with the small, but immediate, needs–like the 11th hour call for support from West Sac Kids Give Back last December.”

The All Charities Raffle hosted by the Foundation each fall offers a way for nonprofits to do their own fundraising. The idea for the raffle came during the recession, when many nonprofits were struggling. The raffle works like this: The Foundation Board assembles great prizes and prints tickets. Participating groups sell the tickets for $10 each, earning $9 for each ticket sold. The remaining $1 goes back to the Foundation to cover costs and help build next year’s grant pool.

The 2018 All Charities Raffle raised more than $78,000 for 31 local non-profits. Richard Stamos of the Bryte VFW says their group participates every year. “The VFW Riders Association earns about $4,000 from All Charities Raffle ticket sales and puts it toward helping veterans, including helping with hospital bills and memorials. This is one fundraiser we do yearly.”

Jennifer Capitolo of Bridgeway Play says the Foundation grant they received, in addition to the All Charities Raffle, helped her nonprofit gain momentum in its early days. “Many times foundations don’t have a keen eye for identifying community initiatives bubbling up organically in neighborhoods. Being aware of what is taking place at the grassroots level in order to get involved early and help ensure the success of fledgling organizations is unique strength of the Foundation.”

President Chris White points out that the Foundation is “also a great place to donate money. 100% of the money goes back into the community. We provide accountability so that donations do what they’re supposed to do.” With a slogan of “For and about the people of West Sacramento”, the organization welcomes tax deductible donations that will enrich the West Sacramento community.

Grant applications are due by April 8 with awards in May. To learn more or apply, visit: https://www.westsaccommunityfoundation.org.