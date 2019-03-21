Reclamation districts offer a compromise on city’s proposed take-over of levees, drainage systems

WEST SACRAMENTO – After months of study and legal analysis, the two reclamation districts that operate and maintain levees and a portion of the drainage system in West Sacramento have reached a compromise on the City’s proposal to take over the districts’ governance. The proposal would allow the City to unify its internal drainage services while protecting it from potential financial risk and liability associated with operating and maintaining levees.

Late last year, the districts submitted a proposal to the Yolo County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) that would, if approved, transfer all responsibility for internal drainage systems to the City, including governance, financing and operations and maintenance. In a separate action, Reclamation Districts 900 and that portion of 537 within the City boundaries would consolidate into a single agency under RD 900 and retain governance over levee operations and maintenance.

“We’ve listened carefully to LAFCo and the City’s concerns and we’re pleased to present an alternative plan that best serves and protects those living and working in West Sacramento. We look forward to working with the Mayor and City Council Members to bring this alternative back to LAFCo with the City’s full support,” said Dan Ramos, President of Reclamation District 900.

Under the proposal, Reclamation District 537 that is within the City’s boundaries would become part of RD 900 and the consolidated district would assume responsibility for all of the levees that surround the City, including Maintenance Area 4 in the Broderick area which is currently operated and maintained by the State of California. The new consolidated district would retain the RD 900 name. The districts recently filed an application with the state’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board to authorize the transfer of the state-maintained area. Talks with the state to date have been positive, according to Ramos.

“We – the districts and state – see a great opportunity to standardize the level of care for our levees while eliminating any duplication of efforts and costs,” said Kenric Jameson, RD 900’s General Manager. “Our proposal is consistent with the state’s Central Valley Flood Protection Plan, which provides a framework for governance and flood risk reduction policy and actions.”

Reclamation Districts 900 and 537 – which are fully funded and debt free – offered the alternative consolidation plan in response to the City’s earlier request to LAFCo to replace the Districts’ independent Boards of Trustees with City Council governance. A resulting preliminary LAFCO action –would have given the City control of the Districts’ operations and finances. The Commission, which has the authority to approve government agency consolidations and is governed by elected officials from within Yolo County, now will consider the District’s alternative plan before rendering a final decision on the matter.

As part of its deliberative process, LAFCo is expected to weigh potential liability, cost and service impacts, among other things. “The City is the planning lead for new development and is already providing drainage services, so it has the wherewithal to absorb that function,” said Jameson. However, the districts do not believe the City can provide the same level of service for levee operations and maintenance that the districts have been providing the community for over 108 years at an equal or lesser cost. Jameson points to post-Hurricane Katrina operation and maintenance standards that are increasingly strict and difficult to achieve.

“The City doesn’t have the independent singular focus or know-how that’s necessary to properly maintain, operate and patrol the levees,” said Ramos. Of particular concern, said Ramos, is a recent legal opinion that indicates the City could expose itself to significant liability if it assumed governance of levee operations and maintenance. According to a memo issued by Downey Brand, a Sacramento-based legal firm with expertise in water resources, “Given the City’s competing financial demands and obligations…it is entirely possible for circumstances to arise where levee maintenance becomes insufficient and the City, by virtue of its financial control, becomes substantially responsible for any [levee] failures resulting from the insufficient maintenance.”

That position is supported by a recent letter to LAFCo from the Central Valley Flood Protection Board, which asserts that if the City assumes governance of the levee districts, the State will require the City to sign an assurance agreement that indemnifies the State from any and all claims, such as flood damages, that arise from the City’s operation and maintenance of the levee system. According to Ramos, the districts have effective assurance agreements with the state, and there is no compelling reason to put the City’s general fund at such risk.

“For that reason, among others, our proposal is in the best interest of public safety for the community of West Sacramento” said Ramos. “We are committed to ensuring the reliable performance of our flood system, protecting a dedicated revenue stream to support cost-effective operations and maintenance activities, and retaining staff with specialized experience in maintaining flood system facilities. We will continue to meet with City officials and seek their approval of this alternative proposal and hopefully return to LAFCo with a resolution of this matter”

LAFCo is expected to hold a hearing on the proposal later this spring. For more information on the districts’ proposal, please contact RD 900 at (916) 371-1483.