Opinion: Post office parking issue has caused unneeded arguments

By Michele Townsend

Social media can be a great thing. We are able to reunite with long lost friends, stay in touch with or make friends with people around the globe, and conduct business. We can share jokes and laughs, post photos of things we are excited or angry about, and get information out to a massive number of people in a matter of seconds.

One of the great things about social media is that we can chime in on things to express our opinions. However, sometimes one of the bad things about social media is that we can chime in on things, and express our opinions. It too, goes out to a massive amount of people in a matter of seconds.

Many of you are aware of the Facebook page “West Sacramento Community Discussion Board”. (Those of you who are not, need to check it out.) The West Sacramento Community Discussion Board is a place where West Sac community members can ask questions, make comments, share opinions and concerns. You can notify the town about events, a lost dog, or an issue you have. In addition, those that follow the page can respond to what is posted.

Recently, there has been a hot and heavy “conversation”/expression of opinion regarding the change in parking availability at the post office located at 1601 Merkley Ave.

Post office customers are upset because the area next to the post office, that people have been using for years, is no longer available for post office use. Very harsh words, and opinions have been expressed about this change. There was also a post, explaining the situation. The News Ledger decided to look into the change, to see if we can clear up any questions regarding the situation, as well as inform those that are not signed up on West Sacramento Community Discussion Board. The US Post Office, at that location, leases that site from a private land owner. Over the many years at that location, changes have been made. One of these changes was the installation of the chain link fence that partitions the postal yard from public access.

When this fence was installed, it was put in six feet over the property line. This area is used as postal vehicle and employee parking. The property owners, at that time had the land surveyed, showing the incorrect installation, and where the property line actually is. No changes were made. Over the years, parking spaces have changed many times around the Post Office. There were diagonal spaces in front of the building, which changed to a drop off zone for people pulling up to drop their mail. Currently there is a Jump Bike, bike rack that occupies that entire space.

When Hollywood Hardware was there, the parking lot for that property was “roped off”. However, when Hollywood Hardware closed its doors, the former owner put wire fencing and a locked cable across the driveway to block access, due to liability. When the new owners bought the property, they took down the cable and fencing so they could begin their work. Immediately people started parking in the lot. Though concerned about the actions of the people using the lot, they did not stop people from parking there while they were completing other work needed. This gave many of us time to form the habit of parking where we shouldn’t be. It did make things much more convenient for people headed to the post office, but that doesn’t mean that we were supposed to be using it.

Two years ago, the building that housed Hollywood Hardware, and the land that it sits on, was purchased by a family owned motorcycle shop, called MidCal Motorcycles.

MidCal Motorcycles is a West Sac established business. Formerly MidCal Cycles, they were located on Evergreen for 10 years, and in a warehouse way down West Capitol before that.

Since purchasing the new site for their business, they have been expected to do many upgrades and changes to the building to make it ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant. These changes included having the entrance door specially made (and as a result, the wall changed, to accommodate the new door), so that the measurements fit into ADA requirements. They were required to completely reconstruct the portion of the building where the bathrooms are located to more than double the size of the two restrooms (women’s and gender neutral).

In addition, due to the square footage of the entire property (inside and out), they are required to have two disabled parking spots. Due to the requirements for these spaces, that left them space for only five parking spaces in their parking lot. Please do not misunderstand…The owners of MidCal Motorcycles are not complaining about making these changes, or being compliant!! In fact, they said that if someone with a handicapped placard needs one of those spots, they may use them… as it is rare that they will be used by motorcycle clientele. It’s not any kind of favoritism or discrimination, it’s just the nature of their business. However, when they painted the lines for their parking spaces, and installed signs declaring that those spaces are for their customers, not postal customers, they were not trying to be unreasonable. It was then that somebody from the post office put up the cable, and put the rubber pallets down to eliminate that extra six feet from being used by the public.

The owners of MidCal Motorcycles have offered to sell that extra chunk of land (roughly 6 feet by 200 feet) to the other land owner. They were not interested. They also offered to lease/rent it to the post office. Also not interested. However, due to the high number of accidents in that little lot (and potential liability), regulations, and the simple fact that they also need parking for their business, this is the way things have come about.

As it stands now, both the post office, and MidCal Motorcycles have two handicapped spots, and five non handicapped parking spots.

As I said, MidCal is not unreasonable. They have not asked them to move the fence, or taken possession of his land in the postal yard. They are simply putting their regulation parking lot, for their business, on their land…. Where it goes. In fact, there is a farm-to-fork farm behind the shop. They not only allow the farmer, as well as school children etc, to access it through their yard, but they even paved part of it.

You can count on MidCal Motorcycles for sales, service and collision repair. In addition, they have a nice stock of leather jackets, chaps, gloves, purses, skirts, pants, vests, hats and sunglasses from children to adult size. They will be selling new, old new, and slightly used leather. And their stock is growing. This is a good old, West Sac, father and son (family) business. Let’s support our community and help them succeed!