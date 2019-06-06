70 year old attacked on Clarksburg Bike Trail near RCHS

A 70-year-old man (whose name is being protected for safety and privacy reasons) was attacked while walking home on the Clarksburg Bike Trail on Thursday, May 23, at about 3:20 p.m. Heading south on the trail after shopping at the Target shopping center, two groups of four teenagers about 60 feet apart, stood in the middle of path.

“I passed the first group and approached the second group. One of them said, ‘Can I ask you a question?’ I looked up and bam, he just slugged me in the jaw. I didn’t see it coming,” the man said.

The hit knocked him back into the blackberry bushes. His hat and glasses flew off, as well as a Knocked my hat off, knocked my glasses off, as well as a headset on from a previous concussion he was recovering from. Then, the group of teenagers just “leisurely” walked away, except for one River City High School student who came to his assistance. The man was able to call his wife who insisted he call 9-11. A police report was made and he’s recovering. He hopes that an article brings awareness to those who use the bike trail.

-Monica Stark