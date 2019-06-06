October’s Broderick shooter pleaded guilty to second degree murder of sister-in-law

By Michele Townsend

You may remember that back in October, a 74-year-old Broderick man, Ron Mehler, shot and killed his sister-in-law in the front yard of his house on Beardsley Drive. Ron is legally blind and has diabetes. He and his wife, Nelly, are getting a divorce. Nelly has dementia, and her two sisters have Power of Attorney.

While packing and moving Nelly’s things, words were exchanged and threats of being “taken for everything he had”, were spoken. Tension built between the Ron and the sisters until the fear took over, and Ron shot and killed his sister-in-law, Jenny.

Neighbor Joe Marston ran down to his lifelong friend’s house. Joe, thinking that he was going to have to defend his blind friend from others, found himself plunged into an active murder scene. He checked on Jenny, but there were no signs of life. As neighbors gathered, Joe took control of the scene, doing his best to diffuse the situation. Joe tried to calm Nelly’s other sister, who was now hysterical in the driveway, while also trying to keep Ron from escalating.

Ron did not try to run. He did not try to cover anything up. He took no kind of counter measures to hide what had happen. On the contrary, he instructed Joe to call the Police, and sat down to wait for them. West Sacramento Police Officers arrived at the scene, and methodically took control. Both Joe and Ron were arrested without incident. After several hours of interrogation, Joe was released, with no charges. (He was later given a Certificate of Commendation by WSPD Citizen Recognition Citation, which was presented to him by West Sacramento Police Chief Thomas McDonald). Ron was arrested for murder, and held without bail in the Yolo County Jail.

Ron was scheduled to begin trial on May 22, 2019. Subpoenas were issued to everyone involved, as well as the on-looking neighbors. But before that time came, Ron accepted a plea deal with the Yolo County District Attorney’s office. He ultimately pleaded guilty to second degree murder and accepted a sentence of 21 years.