San Pedro Festa set for June 29 and 30

Since 1922, the Portuguese community in West Sacramento have been celebrating their annual Festa on the last weekend of June. The Festa (Festival), or “Portuguese Picnic” as many longtime residents of West Sacramento would call it, was modeled after celebrations in Madeira, as many of those who immigrated here in the late 1800s to 1940s were originally from.

In the beginning, the celebrations were modest and took place under a tree on the banks of the Sacramento River in what was then known as Bryte. As the community grew, so did the number of Portuguese residents. The once modest celebration slowly evolved, and in the 1940s, it became an official association, known today as the San Pedro Association. Shortly after, the San Pedro Association purchased land in Bryte and developed a small park with a little chapel and buildings. Built by local Portuguese tradesman and community volunteers, the chapel and buildings still stand today, and serve as a reminder of the families and history that came before us.

Present day festivities, which are put on by descendants of the original membership and community volunteers, are used as a fundraising effort to maintain this historic park. During the festival weekend, admission to the annual Festa is free.

This year’s celebrations begin on Saturday, June 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. The Festival’s Royal Court, a tradition beginning from the very early years, will be announced and a Festa Queen will be crowned. Music and dancing will get you out of your seat thanks to recording artist Bob Rawleigh, who will sing the great American classics and soulful R&B hits. Enjoy our favorite Portuguese foods, cool off with libations at the bar, or try your luck with our raffle.

A church service and procession will kick off the Festivities on Sunday, June 30. Members of the community are invited to join in during the procession from Holy Spirit Church to San Pedro Park. There is a 9 a.m. mass at Holy Cross Church (Anna and Todhunter Streets) with the procession immediately following, around 10:15 a.m. featuring our Festival Royalty, along with the Parade Grand Marshals Kathie and Gabe Sequiera. Kathie and Gabe grew up in West Sacramento and have been lifelong members and volunteers of the San Pedro Association. We are honored to have them as Grand Marshalls of the 2019 San Pedro Festa Parade.

The star of the weekend was and will always be the ‘Carne Espeto’; cuts of beef marinated in wine, garlic, bay leaves and salt, then grilled on a spit over an open flame. Now doesn’t that sound delicious?

If you go:

What: San Pedro Festa

When: Saturday, June 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 30, park opens at 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: San Pedro Park, 708 N. Hobson Ave., West Sacramento (Bryte)

On the web: facebook.com/SanPedroAssociation.org