4th Annual West Sac Picnic draws nearly 300 neighbors

By Stacy Grow

Around 300 residents attended the 4th Annual West Sac Picnic, held at Memorial Park on Sunday, June 2. The event included children’s activities, snow cones provided by the West Sacramento Police Department, a garage sale/vendor sale, a DJ, and more. Deli sandwiches were served, with neighbors contributing side dishes.

California Highway Patrol cadets welcomed picnic goers and handed them a personalized name tag, identifying their neighborhood and length of time lived in West Sac. The cadets reported that the State Street neighborhood had the highest attendance at the Picnic, followed by Broderick, and then Stonegate neighborhoods. Local officials in attendance included Mayor Christopher Cabaldon, Mayor Pro Tem Quirina Orozco, and City Councilmembers Babs Sandeen and Martha Guerrero.

The Picnic had been postponed from the original May 19 date due to unexpected thunderstorms. Despite the last-minute date change, event organizer Peggy Bell said this year’s Annual Picnic exceeded her expectations in every way.

“The turn out was amazing! The ambiance of the last-minute addition of John Vinson’s 9/11 Memorial flags really set the whole event off. Plus, the amazing vendor booths, including local artists and community-minded professionals, along with the implementation of a Zero Waste event; it all just truly melted me.” The flag decorations, vendors, and Zero Waste goals were new elements to the Picnic this year. Bell said these additions “gave the Picnic the kind of energy I have always envisioned for this event.”

State Street neighbor Kelly Leibrock attended the Annual Picnic for the first time with her 3-year-old daughter after seeing the event on Facebook. She most enjoyed the children’s activities and the “good food”. “The police presence makes it feel really safe too. I would absolutely come again next year.”

As for Bell, she’s already thinking ahead. “I plan on doing this year after year. I can’t wait to see all the ways we exponentially expand and evolve yet again and what we perfect at our 5th Annual West Sac Picnic!”

To anyone who missed this year’s Picnic, Bell promises, “The sooner you start making this your family or personal tradition, the sooner you can start expanding the joy felt and celebrated in this blessed and awesome community.”

For updates on next year’s event, follow “West Sac Annual Picnic” on Facebook.