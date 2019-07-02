Computers 4 Kids volunteers provide free computers for students in need

By Stacy Grow

Do you know someone who would like to gain vocational skills while giving back to the local community? If so, West Sacramento nonprofit Computers 4 Kids offers a chance to help low-income students while gaining experience as a computer technician.

The nonprofit is seeking volunteers, interns, and Federal Work Study eligible students from the Los Rios Community Colleges to be trained as computer technicians. Technicians learn how to refurbish and repair computers, which are then given for free to local low-income K-12 and college students. Volunteers must be in high school or older, and work flexible hours Monday-Friday 10 AM – 6 PM. No experience is required.

According to Business Manager Sarah Ruiz, Computers 4 Kids aims to “bridge the digital divide in West Sac. Technology is increasingly necessary in our society, so we want everyone to have access to it. We want to be able to give students desktops to improve their educational experience.”

Computers 4 Kids was established in 2007 as a collaboration between the Chamber of Commerce, the Collings Teen Center, Sacramento City College, and Washington Unified School District. The original intent was to find an outlet for out-of-date business computer equipment that could still benefit the community.

Over the past 12 years, Executive Director Lewis Bair said the nonprofit has delivered thousands of computers to students in need. As an adjunct professor at Sacramento City College, he helped get the program going. “Since I teach computer science, it was a perfect fit. We now employ 6-12 interns from the Los Rios Community College system.”

Not only do volunteers and interns learn to refurbish computers, phones, and tablets, they also learn how to perform low-cost repairs, software upgrades, and gain customer service skills such as answering phones and working a cash register. Bair said at least five former Computer Technicians have gone on to work for tech companies such as Intel and Toshiba.

Intern Leopoldo Ramirez called working at Computers 4 Kids “a fantastic experience”. His favorite thing about working for the nonprofit? “Giving away free desktops to families who really need them. I feel that it shows how important the program is to the community and it shows the huge impact it can make on the educational outcome of our students.”

In addition to distributing free computers, the nonprofit has a Community Member price structure, which enables them to sell low-cost equipment to Los Rios Community College students. Prices run about $120-$350 for a desktop or laptop and $10-$25 for a printer. Most of the computers are three to five years old and easily have another three years of use left. The nonprofit provides free technical support as long as the student continues attending school.

Previously located in the Teen Center and then a school district facility, the nonprofit currently resides at the West Sacramento Housing Development Corporation. Computers 4 Kids offers digital literacy classes at two low-income housing units, West Capitol Courtyard Apartments and Washington Courtyard Apartments. Once students attend 8 hours of instruction, they receive a free computer. The nonprofit recently applied for a grant to expand the digital literacy classes to the whole West Sacramento community.

Another recent grant focused on encouraging the whole community to get online. The nonprofit wants to teach low-income individuals how to gain Internet access, available to them at a low rate of $10 per month. Securing internet access can help community members complete important tasks like applying for jobs, checking their children’s grades, paying bills, and more.

There are several ways to support Computers 4 Kids. In addition to monetary donations, they accept tax-deductible e-waste donations which they recycle for cash. They offer free pick up for TVs, CRT and LCD monitors, laptops, computer towers, printers/fax machines, and other electronics.

Interested in donating used equipment to benefit a low-income student? The computer technicians will “wipe” your used equipment so it can be safely donated to a student in need.

If you know someone who could benefit from a free computer, they are available to K-12 Washington Unified School District students who qualify for free/reduced lunch. Interested students should speak with their school’s Computers 4 Kids representative about getting a referral form and setting an appointment with the nonprofit.

Students receiving a free computer are required to attend a 30 to 60-minute orientation. This ensures proper instruction on how to use their new computer and gives them an opportunity to ask questions.

For more information or to volunteer, visit https://c4kca.org/.