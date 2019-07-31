First 5 Yolo Commission receives $53,000 paid in restitution by unlawful cannabis cultivation operators

Civil settlements reached with two local cannabis growers engaged in unlawful activity included restitution payments totaling $53,000, payable to First 5 Yolo Commission, a local organization whose goal is to raise children who are healthy, safe and ready to learn, District Attorney Jeff Reisig announced last week. First 5’s mission is to be of service to children during their first five years of life, along with their families, through direct services and systems change efforts.

“First 5 Yolo is grateful to our District Attorney, Jeff Reisig, for taking action for mothers and their very young children. DA Reisig is among a growing number of insightful leaders who understand that investments early in life prevent and reduce more entrenched problems later in life. This action is leading-edge in policy recognizing the critical and foundational nature or early childhood,” First 5 Yolo Executive Director, Gina Daleiden said.

Vice-Chairperson, Heidy Kellison, echoed that sentiment and added, “These funds will make a real difference in prevention and early intervention for our youngest and most vulnerable children in Yolo County, and will contribute to our efforts to identify and serve higher-risk families.”

Reisig stated these cannabis-related settlements are the first of their kind in Yolo County and highlight our ongoing concern for the safety and healthy development of children and families in a world where cannabis is now widely and legally available to so many. ‘While we are committed to protecting and regulating the lawful cannabis industry legalized by voters in California, we are also open-eyed to the real need for early education, prevention and intervention efforts,” he said.