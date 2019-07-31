Yolo County Fair Features New Latin Twist in 2019

By Jan Dalske

The Latin Touch returns to the Yolo County Fair as one of the biggest musical hits from last year. Performing on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m. as a part of Latin Heritage Day , the Latin Touch joins five other musical groups.

The popular group “El Dia de Musica” will be performing on the West Stage. You can dance and celebrate the heritage of all Latin Americans. Jose Reynoso will be the Emcee. Much of the talent will be arranged by Reynoso & Associates.

At 3:00 pm Mariachi Oro De Mexico will be performing the traditional music of Mexico. Their musical style dates back to at least the 18th Century. The group is led by Alejandro Sanchez. The band will be performing the classic Mariachi favorites such as La Negra, Guadalajra, Volver Volver, and many more.

Mariachi Oro de Mexico will be followed by Los Bidos, a Sacramento based tribute to Selena. This group plays all of her mega hit songs. Everyone knows them and loves them. Attendees are welcome to sing along to all of her incredible top hits: Bidi Bidi Bom-bom, La Carcacha, Como La Flor and many more.

Los Bidos will be followed by one of last year’s biggest hits: The Latin Touch Band. This group will perform everything from Cumbia, Salas, Nortena to modern Latin Rock. They have been attracting some of the Yolo County Fair’s largest crowds over the past few years.

Luis Salinas is the Musical Director/ Arranger, and plays lead Guitar for The Latin Touch Band. He was born and raised in Sacramento and began playing the guitar when he was just twelve years old. When he was growing up, he listened to the Big Band and Latin sounds of his father’s record collection. He was inspired to form groups of musicians that included a horn section, and liked to incorporate jazz elements into the music of his bands.

His family was very musical and while he was growing up he performed with all of his siblings. After 40 years of playing Mexican music in various bands, Luis decided to forma dance band. This group blended the Latin Sound that he loved into R & B, the dance music of the ‘70’s, and Funk and Old Schools. With this mix of music styles, the group Latin Touch Band was born.

They are based out of Sacramento and have been entertaining audiences throughout the Central Valley since 2007. The group is considered a fan favorite due to their ability to “mix it up” for audiences that have different musical tastes. “We always look forward to performing at the Yolo County Fair, because it gives us the opportunity to present a diverse, high-energy show to a multi-cultural audience,” says the band director Luis Salinas.

Margie Ramirez Walker performs Lead Vocals, and does Hand Percussion for the Latin Touch Band. She comes from a long line of singers, guitarists and percussionists. She has a unique voice and stage presence that captivates her audience. Jose “Pepe” also performs Lead Vocals for the Latin Touch Band, and Hand Percussion. His chemistry with Margie and their talents contribute to the perfect blend that makes this group so special.

Although the band covers plenty of ‘70’s and ‘80’s R and B Artists, it is the tropical “Cumbia” that gets the crowd on its feet. “It’s such a simple, but feel-good beat, that the infectious rhythm emanating from our percussion section leaves you no choice but to get up and hit the dance floor”, adds Luis.

Closing the musical celebration will be Los Cadetes de Rigoberto Cantu’. They perform the music of the legendary Dates De Linares, a famous Norteno group formed back in the 1960’s by Homero Guerrero. Their musical style is Nortena. The accordion and the bajo sexton are Norteno’s most characteristic instruments. Fair attendees will want to dance for as long as they can.

As you can see, the musical choices are many and there is something for everyone. There is plenty of room to kick up your heels. Or, you can just sit and listen. And, don’t forget, attendance at the Yolo County Fair is free! The Fair is proud to have been chosen as “Runner Up” for the “Best Live Entertainment Venue in Yolo County” over the past few years. But, they will not rest until they take home the #1 Prize. To see the complete Fair Schedule to go: www.yolocountyfair.net. The Yolo County Fair will be held at the Yolo County Fairgrounds, 1250 Gum Ave., Woodland.