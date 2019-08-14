BUSTILLOS, Frank passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, August 12, 2019 in West Sacramento. He is survived by his wife, Evangelina Diaz; his children Tommy, Virginia, Emma, Rebecca (Mike), Julian (Karen), and Richard; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Manuel, Eddie, and Richard; sisters Reina, Carmen, and Mary. He is preceded in death by his parents Emma and “Pop”; son Frankie Jr.; brothers Dennis and Lupe, and sister Lucia. There will be a public visitation period on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 8am-10am, as well as a Celebration of Life starting at 10am, all held at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule Street, West Sacramento, CA. A graveside service will immediately follow funeral services at St. Mary’s Cemetery.