Obituary

August 14, 2019   News   No comments

Frank Bustillos

Frank Bustillos

BUSTILLOS, Frank passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, August 12, 2019 in West Sacramento. He is survived by his wife, Evangelina Diaz; his children Tommy, Virginia, Emma, Rebecca (Mike), Julian (Karen), and Richard; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Manuel, Eddie, and Richard; sisters Reina, Carmen, and Mary. He is preceded in death by his parents Emma and “Pop”; son Frankie Jr.; brothers Dennis and Lupe, and sister Lucia. There will be a public visitation period on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 8am-10am, as well as a Celebration of Life starting at 10am, all held at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule Street, West Sacramento, CA. A graveside service will immediately follow funeral services at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Leave a Reply