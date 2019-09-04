New name for River Cats ballpark announced at Aug. 23 game

The River Cats revealed that its ballpark will be renamed Sutter Health Park at the conclusion of the 2019 season. With the new name and expanded community partnership, the River Cats and Sutter Health will team up on a variety of community-focused projects to improve the total health and wellness of the Sacramento region.

The surprise announcement was made Friday, Aug. 23 during a family festival attended by thousands of River Cats and Sutter Health employees from the Sacramento area, who cheered as the new name was unveiled.

“Sutter Health is excited to expand our nearly 20-year community partnership with the River Cats,” said Sutter Health Chief Operating Officer James Conforti. “Together we call this region home, and we are passionate about supporting our vibrant community. Communities are stronger when there is greater access to sports, athletics and outdoor activities, which are powerful ways to improve individual health and wellness.”

Known as Raley Field since the River Cats’ inaugural season in 2000, the name of the baseball stadium that’s the jewel of West Sacramento is being passed from one historic Sacramento-area institution to another. Raley’s began in the 1930s in the region and is based in West Sacramento. Sutter Health, which is headquartered in the capital city, began in 1923 with a hospital in midtown Sacramento and has become a leading Northern California healthcare provider.

Mayor of West Sacramento Christopher Cabaldon and Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg take questions from the media at the Sutter Health Park announcement event, Aug. 23, 2019.

“The Sacramento River Cats and Raley’s have made a special imprint in our community. They are a part of our city’s history and will continue to shape our future,” said Cabaldon. “We welcome Sutter Health into their new role with the River Cats and all the different ways it will champion greater community health.”

As part of its collaboration, the River Cats and Sutter Health will together expand its support of youth physical and mental health, as well as access to play and the outdoors across the region. Plans include providing field makeovers for youth baseball and softball fields and promotion of youth mental health awareness.

Sutter Health and the River Cats are also committed to having Sutter Health Park serve as a community gathering space that actively promotes health and wellness throughout the year. Plans include health and wellness programming and local events from walks and runs, to health screenings, flu immunization clinics and more. During the season, attendees will see even more cause-related nights and nonprofit community partners featured and supported in their mission and activities.

“Our region becomes more dynamic as we create stronger connections between community health and well-being, economic development, and sports and entertainment,” said Steinberg. “By teaming up, the Sacramento River Cats and Sutter Health will support new opportunities for our communities – from youth physical and mental health to education and wellness programs – that will have a lasting impact.”

The ballpark, which sits just across the river from downtown Sacramento, has nearly 11,000 seats and, with seating in grass berms beyond the outfield, has a capacity of more than 14,000. It has been consistently voted as one of the top stadiums in minor league baseball.

“We are excited about this new opportunity where we can concentrate on a variety of community-focused projects on and off the field, while also lending the Sutter Health name to the home of the River Cats, a premier venue for fun, affordable and family-friendly entertainment in the Sacramento region,” said River Cats General Manager Chip Maxson.

Source: Sutter Health

https://www.sutterhealth.org/newsroom/new-name-river-cats-ballpark-huge-hit-unveiling